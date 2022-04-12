One arrested and one still on the loose in connection to human trafficking of 13-year-old girl

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police arrested 29-year-old Brandie Mckee and charged her with first-degree human trafficking and facilitating the travel of a child for an unlawful sex act. Investigators say her arrest stems from an investigation involving a 13-year-old female who they say was assaulted by Grover Stone. MPD says Stone is wanted for multiple charges including sodomy, rape, and sexual abuse involving a female juvenile.

Mckee’s arrest is a reminder of the danger children can be in, and it’s a big problem in our area.

“It’s very prevalent in our area in both Mobile and Baldwin counties,” said Crystal Yarbrough.

The Rose Center in Mobile helps women and children who either have been or are at risk for sex trafficking. Crystal Yarbrough says they’ve had around 330 referrals over the last four years and that it’s a common misconception that trafficking isn’t common in smaller areas like this

“Anywhere there is an interstate there is going to be sex trafficking,” said Yarbrough.

Yarbrough says nowadays most trafficking is happening electronically which can make the signs harder to see.

“Stay up to date on phones because there are so many apps where exploitation is facilitated through,” added Yarbrough.

If you or anyone you know has been affected by human trafficking you can call the Rose Center at 251-298-3671 for more information. Meanwhile, Mobile Police says Grover Stone is also wanted in Baldwin County for what they call non-violent charges. If you know where he is you’re urged to contact Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.

