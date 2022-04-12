Planning commission approves proposal for new 25-story condo towers in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - The Orange Beach skyline may be changing.

Monday night, the city’s planning commission gave the thumbs up to a proposal to build more Phoenix condos. Rental company Brett/Robinson’s plan features two identical towers that will be 25 stories high with a combined 112 units.

It was a full house as dozens of concerned citizens showed up at Monday’s meeting to oppose the plan. Person after person pleaded with the commission to reject the plan.

“This is the game-changer for Perdido Key. Period. That’s it. 25 stories in Perdido Key, new traffic, it’s just going to be a game-changer,” said Tina Callais, who owns property on Perdido Beach Boulevard.

Many said their biggest concerns included blocking the skyline, increased traffic, and too much urbanization in the area.

“If this goes through, then they’ll just keep on coming down the beach. The whole place will be highrises down there, so it’s a major concern for all of us property owners who own in those condos between Ono Island Bridge and Flora-Bama,” said Margaret Odom.

The planning board ultimately passed the proposal. After the vote, disappointment filled the

“We think there was a lot more that could have been done at least to delay it until we discovered how this high-density building will affect our congestion and other resources in our area,” said Callais.

Representatives from Brett/Robinson chose not to speak with FOX 10.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.