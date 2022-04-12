Police identify man shot moments after he fired at ex-girlfriend and children

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police identified the man accused of opening fire on his former girlfriend and her children.

Daniel Ruffin is charged with attempted murder, domestic violence, and other crimes following the April 4 incident.

According to police, Ruffin fired at the car on Illinois Street. No one was hit by the bullets, but a child inside was cut by the shattered glass.

After he fled the scene, an unidentified person else pulled their gun and shot Ruffin about a block away on Tuttle Avenue.

Ruffin was taken to metro jail after his release from the hospital.

