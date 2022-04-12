Police say Mobile man made up kidnapping story to get back at cousin

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A mistaken report of a shooting on Sunday combined with an intentionally false kidnapping claim consumed a tremendous amount of law enforcement resources and led to allegations against three people, police Chief Paul Prine said Monday.

Prine said police responded to Loblolly Road in west Mobile on Sunday at about 9:15 a.m. after a neighbor reported hearing gunshots. When officers arrived, Demarco Thornton, 37, told them that his cousin, Dominique Davon Thornton, 47, assaulted a woman and shoved her into a car, the chief said.

But Prine said investigators determined it was a lie.

“The gentleman that was still on the scene gave the officers what we believe to be false information, primarily because he was the cousin of the male party that also lived there,” he said. “And so he gave the officers what we believe was to be false information about this event that occurred. … My understanding is, apparently, the altercation was between the two Thorntons who are cousins. And it was an opportunity where, I guess, as a part of his previous altercation with Dominique, he would give the place wrong information as a way to retaliate against the cousin.”

Police plan to charge Demarco Thornton with filing a false police report, Prine said. He added that the reported victim, Marlene Annette French, had been charged with first-degree hindering prosecution because she was helping Dominique Thornton, her boyfriend, avoid arrest on outstanding warrants.

“The investigation determined that she was complicit in it, that she, indeed, was not a domestic violence victim on at least this particular day,” he said. “And certainly, the investigation is ongoing, but the officers had enough information to the investigation that she was not a victim at all.”

Prince said the initial report appeared plausible for a variety of reasons. First off, he said, the Thornton home on Loblolly Drive has a volatile history. He said officers have been called to the address 49 times over the past two years for various incidents.

French, 50, has been locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail on $3,000 bail. Dominique Thornton remains jailed on the outstanding warrants charging him with domestic violence, possession and fraudulent use of credit cards and robbery. Mobile police have been looking for him for months. He has been profiled multiple times on “Fugitive Files” on FOX10 News.

Police told FOX10 News that the robbery charge stems from allegations that Thornton pointed a gun at a man he was trying to sell some property to. Police say that when the deal fell apart, Thornton demanded money.

Thornton’s arrest record dates to 1994. Authorities dropped a robbery charge in 1996. He got time served and probation on a 2000 receiving stolen property conviction.

Prine said police surrounded the house believing French to be a hostage.

“So you have to understand in this scenario, the officers that were arriving on the scene believed it was a barricaded subject inside of a home, and at some point, the SWAT team was called out and they were out there for approximately two hours before they were able to get both the male and the female to surrender themselves,” he said.

Prine said it was an enormous expenditure of resources for what turned out to be a false report.

“We had well over 27, 28 officers dealing with this the entire day, because it was fluid, and as we found out where they were at, of course, we had to send out the SWAT team to it,” he said. “This becomes a burden on manpower. And we are certainly available to deal with these type of violent situations. But this is not how we want to spend our day in light of the other problems that we are seeing across the city.”

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.