Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Sessions Farm Market

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sessions Farm Market is proud to serve fresh produce, pecans, meats, seafood, gourmet condiments, jams, jellies, local honey, and dry goods! Joe visited the farm market to check it out for himself. At Sessions Farm Market, your goods will come directly from the grower. It has been family owned for three generations and going on its fourth. They strive to provide quality products and great service. For more information about Sessions Farm Market, visit them online.

Monday–Saturday 7:30 am–5:30 pm

8971 Grand Bay Wilmer Rd, Grand Bay, AL 36541

251.865.0455

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

AARP: Ukrainian Charity Scams
AARP: Ukrainian Charity Scams
Easter at Destination Church
Easter at Destination Church
Greene & Phillips: Bicycle Safety
Greene & Phillips: Bicycle Safety
Domino Masters Studio10 Edition
“Domino Masters”: Studio 10 Edition!