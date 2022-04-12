Sessions Farm Market is proud to serve fresh produce, pecans, meats, seafood, gourmet condiments, jams, jellies, local honey, and dry goods! Joe visited the farm market to check it out for himself. At Sessions Farm Market, your goods will come directly from the grower. It has been family owned for three generations and going on its fourth. They strive to provide quality products and great service. For more information about Sessions Farm Market, visit them online.

Monday–Saturday 7:30 am–5:30 pm

8971 Grand Bay Wilmer Rd, Grand Bay, AL 36541

251.865.0455

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.