Shipbuilder Austal USA celebrates opening of steel manufacturing line

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Austal USA on Tuesday hosted a curtain drop ceremony to celebrate the opening of the shipbuilding company’s state-of-the-art steel facility in front of guests and dignitaries representing the Navy, Coast Guard, and federal, state and local government delegates.

With the official opening of the steel production line, Austal USA has the capability to build both aluminum and steel ships, positioning the company to better support increasing demands by the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard.

Austal USA celebrated the opening of the shipbuilding company’s state-of-the-art steel facility in Mobile on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Randel Lowe, FOX10 News)

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.