Suspect arrested in Prichard after allegedly setting man’s door on fire

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard man is happy to be alive after his front door was set on fire over the weekend.

The suspect 68-year-old Thelma Cage was arrested and is charged with first degree arson. Now, the alleged victim is telling his side of the story.

John Williams told FOX10 news that the suspect knocked on his door demanding 40-dollars that he said he never borrowed. And when he didn’t open it, she set it on fire.

“She came knocking on my door four or five times. And then she tells me, I’ll be back. She said, you’re coming out of here one way or the other,” Williams said.

Williams is 70 years old and only has one leg. He says his door is the only way out.

I got up and looked up. The flames were coming up through my door. I said what is that? It ain’t no flashlight. That was fire. She set my whole door on fire,” Williams said.

Crews were able to put the blaze out before Williams was injured and before major damage was done.

In the aftermath, he was able to get the mess cleaned up, but residue from the fire extinguisher still remains.

Cage is scheduled to be in court Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.