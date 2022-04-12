Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Suspect arrested in Prichard after allegedly setting man’s door on fire

The suspect 68-year-old Thelma Cage is charged with arson
The victim says it was a dispute over money.
The victim says it was a dispute over money.(WALA)
By Stephen Moody
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard man is happy to be alive after his front door was set on fire over the weekend.

The suspect 68-year-old Thelma Cage was arrested and is charged with first degree arson. Now, the alleged victim is telling his side of the story.

John Williams told FOX10 news that the suspect knocked on his door demanding 40-dollars that he said he never borrowed. And when he didn’t open it, she set it on fire.

“She came knocking on my door four or five times. And then she tells me, I’ll be back. She said, you’re coming out of here one way or the other,” Williams said.

Williams is 70 years old and only has one leg. He says his door is the only way out.

I got up and looked up. The flames were coming up through my door. I said what is that? It ain’t no flashlight. That was fire. She set my whole door on fire,” Williams said.

Crews were able to put the blaze out before Williams was injured and before major damage was done.

In the aftermath, he was able to get the mess cleaned up, but residue from the fire extinguisher still remains.

Cage is scheduled to be in court Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A historic day for the state as Governor Kay Ivey signed into law the nation’s first elder...
Alabama creates elder abuse registry
Police say Mobile man made up kidnapping story to get back at cousin
Dominque Thornton and Marlene French
Police say Mobile man made up kidnapping story to get back at cousin
WWII submarine veteran spends 70 hours a week helping to restore the USS Drum