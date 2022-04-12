Advertise With Us
WATCH: Lt. Gov. Hosemann discusses end of 2022 legislative session

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann stopped by the WLBT studio to give an overview of the 2022 legislative session.

Among the issues he discussed were teacher pay raises, infrastructure and crime issues in Jackson, and his goals for the 2023 legislative session.

You can watch his full interview with Howard Ballou above.

