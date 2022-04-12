Woman arrested after fake kidnapping story, also had runs in with the law

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A bogus kidnapping story that resulted in a two-hour standoff with police and a lot of manpower, turned out to be nothing more than a hoax.

It turns out the woman who was said to be kidnapped, has been in the news before.

Marlene French, may ring a bell with some people.

According to court documents French was caught up in a financial scandal at Bishop State Community College.

Between 2002-2006 French filed deceptive paperwork for financial aid, and owes the college back $8,000.

In the paperwork it states,

“The Defendant Marlene French in conjunction with others caused to be submitted false paperwork for financial aid/Pell Grants by falsely representing [name withheld] and [name withheld] to be on athletic scholarships at Bishop State Community College...enabling the theft of currency or checks, in the approximate aggregate value of $16,200.”

French has over $6,000 left to still pay.

Police Chief Paul Prine says with almost 30 officers working the domestic violence call, their resources could have been used elsewhere.

“This becomes a burden on manpower,” Chief Prine said. “And we are certainly available to deal with these types of violent situations but this is not how we want to spend our day in light of the other problems that we see across the city.”

Chief Prine says the man who made the false report is also facing charges.

