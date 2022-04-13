African-American Music Festival opens in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Music filled the air at the History Museum of Mobile on Wednesday as the African-American Music Festival opened.

The two-day event is a celebration of music and history for local students. Kids on hand were able to hear great musicians play and hear the history behind blues, jazz, and gospel.

Organizers say its important for the students to learn about the heritage connected to music.

“Music history is American history and so for students to get to hear music but then also know the stories behind them is a powerful experience,” said museum director Meg Fowler.

The museum received grants from the Alabama State Council of the Arts and Mobile County Commission to organize the music fest.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.