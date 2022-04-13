Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Alabama’s state health officer tests positive for COVID-19

Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris gives a COVID-19 update in this file photo from Oct....
Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris gives a COVID-19 update in this file photo from Oct. 8, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris has spent more than two years discussing COVID-19. On Wednesday, he confirmed he’s tested positive for it.

“I would like to let everyone know that I tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday,” Harris said in a notice released by the Alabama Department of Public Health.”

Harris confirmed his symptoms are “only mild.”

In addition to talking about the pandemic, Harris has spent much of his time during the pandemic discussing ways to fight it, as well.

“Fortunately, I am fully vaccinated and have already received my second booster shot,” Harris said. “While case numbers have declined recently in Alabama, this serves as a reminder that COVID-19 continues to circulate in our state. The single best way to prevent serious illness or death is to be fully vaccinated and boosted.”

Harris said he’ll be working from home for the rest of the week and isolating, per CDC guidelines.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
Senate bargainers have reached agreement on a slimmed-down $10 billion package for countering...
COVID relief bill advances as CDC starts sweeping review
COVID-19 cases are rising again in some areas, just as the CDC's lifting of a COVID-related...
New COVID and migrant surges could hit at same time
Restrictions and guidance related to cruises, boosters, travel masks and more are either easing...
COVID restrictions end as vacation season begins
COVID-19 BA.2 variant
Ask a COVID-19 Question, Is Vertigo a symptom?