Baldwin County man accused of ramming into deputy vehicle before short pursuit

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -A Baldwin County man is behind bars after leading investigators on a wild chase.

Scary moments for one of the deputies. As the suspect tried to get away he allegedly rammed his truck into the deputy’s car while he was still inside.

Investigators say it was Collin Macgregor that started it all.

Deputies were responding to a domestic violence call in Perdido Beach, after the suspect allegedly threatened his mother with a knife.

Captain Clint Cadenhead with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says when deputies arrived that’s when Macgregor tried to run.

“The suspect ran outside, got in his vehicle, backed up, and rammed the front of our patrol cars with the deputy in it and disabled his patrol car,” Cadenhead explained.

But Macgregor didn’t get too far.

Deputies say he drove down Highway 98 and drove into a field and started doing doughnuts.

And that’s where he got stuck and was taken into custody.

Cadenhead says this isn’t the first trip they’ve made out to Macgregor’s house and believes he may have mental health issues.

“He was in some type of mental health crisis this morning which caused him to act out the way that he did, with him ramming the vehicle,” Cadenhead said. “If he was just trying to get away he had an easy access just to drive off around the deputy. Yet he hits the deputy head-on.”

No one was hurt during this pursuit including Macgregor’s mother or the deputy.

Macgregor is facing charges of attempting to allude and assault for allegedly hitting that patrol car.

Collin Macgregor (Baldwin County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.