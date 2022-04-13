Advertise With Us
Celebration for volunteer doctor at Victory Health turning 90

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A special birthday for a very special man, Dr. Mel Sternberg at Victory Health in Mobile. He is officially 90 years young.

Staff and volunteers at Victory Health lined the hallways to welcome in the birthday boy, celebrating the big 9-0 surrounded by family and friends.

“I walked in here, and they’ve got all of this for me, and they’re standing there in the hall,” said Dr. Sternberg. “As I walked in, they played ‘When the Saints Go Marching in.’ It’s a great pleasure.”

He’s a New Orleans native and has practiced medicine almost 66 years. He’s been a volunteer doctor at Victory for 8 years, seeing patients every day and teaching students at the clinic that provides for uninsured adults.

Co-workers describe him as the most caring and selfless man.

“You know that he loves his patients,” said Ashleigh Roach, clinic director. “He will give patients his cell phone number, and they will call him all throughout the day when he’s not working, and he talks to them, and he’ll text us and say ‘hey, my patient needs this.’”

Throughout almost seven decades of his career, he said he’s seen it all. He broke through big barriers during the Civil Rights Movement.

“In 1964, I admitted the first black patient to Touro Infirmary since the Civil War, but not without some trepidation,” said Dr. Sternberg.

He pushed through the COVID-19 pandemic, taking only a few months off before heading back to the clinic.

“My wife said you better go back to work, you’re getting too grouchy,” he said.

When asked when he plans on putting the stethoscope down for good, he said he’s not old enough.

“When I get too old, I’ll quit, but for right now, I’ll keep on going,” he said.

Outside of medicine, he has quite the family: 3 kids, 5 grandkids, and 4 great grandkids.

He said his passion is medicine, but his family is what drives him.

