Hargrove Foundation holds Crawfish Classic Golf Tournament

The Hargrove Foundation is excited to welcome guests to their annual Crawfish Classic Golf Tournament! This lively crawfish boil and golf tournament will take place on Thursday, April 21 and Friday, April 22 at Lakewood Golf Club in Point Clear, Alabama. The two-day celebratory Crawfish Classic kickoff party will include live music, silent auctions and more. The golf tournament will feature both morning and afternoon tee times, all benefiting the Hargrove Foundation.

For a donation of $300 for individual golfers or $1,600 for a corporate team of four, players can compete in support of hundreds of charitable causes with tee times at 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Several additional sponsorship opportunities are available including food tent sponsorships, beverage cart sponsorships and more. “We look forward to another exciting year of crawfish and healthy competition,” said President and CEO of Hargrove Engineers + Constructors Ralph A. Hargrove.

“As our communities continue to recover from the challenges of the last several years, our foundation aids many worthy causes. We are grateful for our partners, sponsors and donors as we seek to meet the needs of our communities.” Entry to the Thursday night all-you-can-eat kickoff crawfish boil is included with your golf tournament entry or may be purchased separately for a donation of $55 for a single entrant and $95 for a couple. The event will take place from 6:00 – 10:00 p.m. and will feature traditional crawfish boil fare from Cajun Boiln-Geaux!

Enjoy live music and delicious food in a socially distanced, outdoor atmosphere! To register for the event, find more information or to seek sponsorship, please visit https://hargrovefoundation.org/crawfishclassic2022. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Hargrove Foundation, which has given $100,000 in COVID-19 relief over the last year and supports causes like the HAT (Hargrove Adaptive Toy) Project, dedicated to helping mobility limited children achieve independence through the use of adaptive cars. Register today and tee-off to make a difference!

