Mobile woman accused of attacking sister with metal alarm clock

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile woman accused of attacking her sister with a metal alarm clock has been charged with assault.

Destiny Denise Martin, 36, was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail Tuesday and charged with second-degree assault. She has since been released, jail records indicated.

According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responding to Mobile Infirmary Medical Center around 4 p.m. Saturday in reference to the assault were told Martin hit her sister on the head with a metal alarm clock during a fight.

The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

According to jail records, Martin’s bond hearing is scheduled for Thursday and a court date is set for April 26.

