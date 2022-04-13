Mobile woman accused of attacking sister with metal alarm clock
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile woman accused of attacking her sister with a metal alarm clock has been charged with assault.
Destiny Denise Martin, 36, was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail Tuesday and charged with second-degree assault. She has since been released, jail records indicated.
According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responding to Mobile Infirmary Medical Center around 4 p.m. Saturday in reference to the assault were told Martin hit her sister on the head with a metal alarm clock during a fight.
The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
According to jail records, Martin’s bond hearing is scheduled for Thursday and a court date is set for April 26.
