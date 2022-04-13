Advertise With Us
Pascagoula woman identified after being found dead in Wolf Creek

A 35-year-old woman from Pascagoula has been identified after her body was pulled from the Wolf...
A 35-year-old woman from Pascagoula has been identified after her body was pulled from the Wolf River in Harrison County.(MGN Online)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A 35-year-old woman from Pascagoula has been identified after her body was pulled from a river in Harrison County over the weekend.

April Williams was found dead in the Wolf River about 3:30pm Saturday by boaters, said Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer. The body was found near the Menge Avenue overpass, not far from Freddy’s Bank, he said.

Switzer noted that her body did not have any apparent injuries or signs of foul play. An autopsy was conducted Tuesday, but authorities are still waiting for the toxicology report to come back.

Switzer said it’s not clear how Williams got into the water. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death.

Anyone with information about this death is asked to call Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 228-896-3000. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.

