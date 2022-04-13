Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Prichard police return fire after suspect starts shooting at officers

Prichard Police Department
Prichard Police Department((Source: Facebook/Prichard Police))
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - City of Prichard spokesperson TJ Pettway said police returned fire against a suspect who started shooting at officers on Tuesday.

It happened around 9 p.m. at the Burger King on St. Stephens Road.

Pettway said officers got a call that a man was in the parking lot shooting. When officers arrived, the man started running away, Pettway said.

During the foot chase, Pettway said the man started firing at the officers and police returned fire.

No one was injured by the gunfire. The suspect was taken into custody and his gun was recovered.

Pettway did not release any other details when FOX10 News asked him for more information about the incident, including the identity of the suspect.

Police returned fire against a suspect who started shooting at officers, a spokesperson for...
Police returned fire against a suspect who started shooting at officers, a spokesperson for Prichard said.(WALA)

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Surprise birthday celebration for 90-year-old doctor in Mobile
Man shot by ex-girlfriend's son, Mobile Police say
Man rammed into deputy's SUV during chase, BCSO says
Commissioner tries to place blame for Santa Rosa County fire