Prichard police return fire after suspect starts shooting at officers

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - City of Prichard spokesperson TJ Pettway said police returned fire against a suspect who started shooting at officers on Tuesday.

It happened around 9 p.m. at the Burger King on St. Stephens Road.

Pettway said officers got a call that a man was in the parking lot shooting. When officers arrived, the man started running away, Pettway said.

During the foot chase, Pettway said the man started firing at the officers and police returned fire.

No one was injured by the gunfire. The suspect was taken into custody and his gun was recovered.

Pettway did not release any other details when FOX10 News asked him for more information about the incident, including the identity of the suspect.

