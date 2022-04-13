Recipe: Hershey Pie & Lemon Meringue Pie
Lucy Greer with Greer’s Markets shares two timeless dessert recipes for your Easter table!
Hershey Pie
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 graham cracker pie crust
- 27 marshmallows
- 7.5 standard size Hershey bars
- 1/4 cup plus 1/8 cup milk
- 8 oz cool whip
STEPS:
- Melt marshmallows, Hershey bars, and milk in a double boiler. Whisk until completely melted together. It will take about 10 minutes.
- Pour into a graham cracker pie crust. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours (24 hours is best). Top with cool whip before serving. Pie should be very cold before slicing.
Lemon Meringue Pie
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 graham cracker pie crust
- 1/2 cup fresh lemon juice
- 14 oz can sweetened condensed milk
- 3 eggs, separated
- 1/3 cup sugar
STEPS:
- Beat egg yolks in a bowl. Add sweetened condensed milk. Beat until combined. Add lemon juice. Pour mixture into graham cracker pie crust.
- Beat egg whites in a bowl until soft peaks begin to form. Add sugar and beat until stiff peaks form. Spread over pie. Brown in 350 oven for 10 minutes. Cool and refrigerate until ready to serve.
