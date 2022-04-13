Riders 4 Riders Summer Passport Tour 2022 kicks off May 28, 2022. For more information visit their website.

The following information was provided by the organization:

Riders 4 Riders has a committee to plan and stage motorcycle awareness/safety events in our service area. Ideas of what to do to promote safety and awareness are welcome. Feel free to attend meetings or contact any Riders 4 Riders members with your ideas!

Motorcycles are vehicles with the same rights and privileges as any motor vehicle on the roadway. Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month is a national initiative aimed at getting motorists and motorcyclists to “share the road” with each other.

End Party September 24, 2022

American Legion Post 250-Dauphin Island

Passports $10 ea Stops will have 10 or more 10 to sale at their discretion

Accepting donations for Passport Stops

$200 tax donations contribution

Get 10 Passports to sale or keep or giveaway. Sale to get $100 of their money back

Advertisements available $25 Business card size, ½ Page $50 and Full Page $100

All tax deductible

