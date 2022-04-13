Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Saban: Current state of college football not ‘sustainable’

Alabama coach Nick Saban is concerned about the current state of college football.
Alabama coach Nick Saban is concerned about the current state of college football.(WBRC)
By RALPH D. RUSSO
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban is concerned about the current state of college football. He recently told The Associated Press “I don’t think what we’re doing right now is a sustainable model.”

The new era of college athletics sees players having more opportunities to earn money than ever before and more power to determine where they play.

Saban says if college athletes are going to be paid, he would like Alabama to provide the same amount to everyone on his team while supporting their ability to earn as much as they can in endorsement and sponsorship deals after they get to college.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Vanderbilt offensive tackle Tyler Steen says he is transferring to Alabama.
Vanderbilt lineman Tyler Steen transferring to Alabama
Blayde Nathaniel Grayson
Inmate reverses request for execution, says he wants appeal
Two families with transgender teens and two physicians have sued the state of Alabama to block...
Transgender treatment ban challenged by lawsuit in Alabama
18-year-old Jordan Caston
Inmate charged with setting fire at Mississippi jail