Severe storms possible tonight

Clouds and isolated areas of rain will affect the area this Wednesday afternoon, followed by a good chance of storms tonight and into early Thursday morning. There is a slight risk for severe weather with the next system, and thunderstorms with gusty winds and small to medium hail are the most likely threats. Isolated tornadoes are also possible. The severe threat lowers Thursday morning as the surface front stalls over the area. We remain in a marginal risk for severe across the panhandle until later in the morning. Sunshine is possible by afternoon.

Along and behind this system, the rip current risk will remain high all week. Red flag conditions are expected along with rough surf and gusty winds. Swimming is not advised at area beaches.

Rain chances jump to 90% tonight. The front lingers into the weekend, with low-end scattered chances on Saturday and Easter Sunday. As of now, the forecast calls for Partly Cloudy skies, highs near 82, and a 30% chance of rain on Easter Sunday.

