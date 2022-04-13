“She still can’t believe that her brother wanted to kill her daddy”. Mobile man recovering after being shot in his own home

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Susan Taylor was at work Monday when she got the call that no parent wants to get. Her son Santore Parrish was shot in his home on Hemley Avenue.

“I got a phone call. His fiancé said that he had been shot. I didn’t hear nothing else after that,” Taylor said.

38-year-old Kenyatta Williams and her son 20-year-old Keontrae Williams were arrested afterwards. She said Keontrae fired at least five shots at her son with children inside the home.

“She brought her other child. Her son who’s about 20 with her over here. They jumped out of the car and tried to force their way inside my son’s house. They got in and the son pulled out a gun and put it to my son’s face,” Taylor said.

Taylor told FOX10 that Parrish helped raise Keontrae.

“I think mentally it messed him up. That was unexpected. They had been in a relationship for over 13 years or so. They just split up two years ago. He even raised the son. And that’s unbelievable that he can turn and try to kill him,” Taylor said.

Parrish and Kenyatta Williams have a seven-year-old daughter. And unfortunately, she was one of the children in the house when the shots were fired.

“She was shook up. She’s still shook up. She still can’t believe that her brother wanted to kill her daddy. That’s all she kept saying. My brother could’ve killed my daddy. She’s very hurt. She’s only seven years old, but she’s very smart,” Taylor said.

Taylor told FOX10 her son still needs surgery to remove the bullet from his hip. The suspects are still in Metro jail.

Kenyetta Williams is charged with domestic violence. Keontrae is charged with burglary and assault.

