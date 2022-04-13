Spanevelo will not fight extradition to Florida to face charges in Cassie Carli case
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NAVARRE, Fla. (WALA) - The man accused in the disappearance and death of Cassie Carli will soon be back in Florida to face charges.
Marcus Spanevelo said he will not fight extradition during a hearing in Tennessee on Wednesday. He was arrested there on charges of tampering with evidence and giving false information to investigators.
Investigators in Santa Rosa County said Carli was last seen with Spanevelo as they met in Navarre Beach to exchange custody of their daughter.
Carli was found a week later buried in a shallow grave in Alabama. Investigators are waiting for the results of an autopsy to determine how Carli died before they announce murder charges in the case.
