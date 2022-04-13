Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Spanevelo will not fight extradition to Florida to face charges in Cassie Carli case

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVARRE, Fla. (WALA) - The man accused in the disappearance and death of Cassie Carli will soon be back in Florida to face charges.

Marcus Spanevelo said he will not fight extradition during a hearing in Tennessee on Wednesday. He was arrested there on charges of tampering with evidence and giving false information to investigators.

Investigators in Santa Rosa County said Carli was last seen with Spanevelo as they met in Navarre Beach to exchange custody of their daughter.

Carli was found a week later buried in a shallow grave in Alabama. Investigators are waiting for the results of an autopsy to determine how Carli died before they announce murder charges in the case.

Marcus Spanevelo has been arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and the Tennessee...
Marcus Spanevelo has been arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and the Tennessee Highway Patrol in Lebanon, Tennessee.(Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office)
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.(Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Spanevelo will not fight extradition to Florida to face charges in Cassie Carli case
Spanevelo will not fight extradition to Florida to face charges in Cassie Carli case
New details in human trafficking case involving 13-year-old girl
New details in human trafficking case involving 13-year-old girl
Rough surf keeping lifeguards busy at Alabama beaches
Rough surf keeping lifeguards busy at Alabama beaches
African American Music Festival kicks off at History Museum of Mobile
African-American Music Festival opens in Mobile
Martin Melton.
Major figure in Mobile County drug ring sentenced; gets break for testimony