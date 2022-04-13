Stressing Over Streaming Options

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The list is long...

Apple TV +

Netflix

Hulu

Disney +

AMC

HBO Max

Amazon Prime

And that’s just to name a few. Once upon a time, the streaming world use to be simple with only a handful of options. Today you’ve got more than 200 choices.

No two are alike. Chances are you subscribe to more than one. In fact, studies show the average household

uses 4.7 services.

But it seems all that chilling in front of your TV might be making you more stressed. New research finds viewers are overwhelmed with all of the streaming choices out there. A study by Nielsen says people are swamped with all their programming options.

The researchers found that 46 percent of subscribers are stressed out by all of the titles they have available to watch, as more than 800 thousand original programs are accessible on all streaming platforms for viewers to pick.

Researchers also say the number of people who purchased four or more streaming services more than doubled over the past three years.

Thinking about trimming the cost, experts say consider the following steps.

1. Drop one of the services: if you signed up for a streaming service and barely watch the original content it can go on the chopping block.

2. Plan your binges: many series go a year or more between seasons, you could take that time off and pocket the savings.

3. Take advantage of free trials: with the exception of Netflix, nearly every major streaming service offers a free trial you could utilize to binge a new series without having to fork over any money.

