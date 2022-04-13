Santa Rosa County Commissioner pointing fingers following Oyster Bay Wildfire

Santa Rosa County, Fla. (WALA) -Controversial comments from Santa Rosa County Commissioner James Calkins about the 196-acre Oyster Bay Wildfire.

It forced people out of their homes and shut down neighborhoods in the Garcon Point area Friday. The super windy conditions fanned the flames.

The controlled burn by the Northwest Florida Water Management District in the Garcon Point area was anything but controlled.

Fortunately, no homes were damaged, but charred ground is left behind. The fire is 90% contained, but not out.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said the fire should not have happened, adding strong winds out of the northwest were needed for a successful burn, but the wind direction Friday was out of the southwest. The FDACS also said a certified burner should have canceled it.

Santa Rosa County Commissioners want answers as to who gave crews the go ahead to burn Friday.

Vice Chairman Calkins even added in some serious accusations.

He said, “The head of the Florida Department of Agriculture is Nikki Fried. She’s the only Democrat in the state that’s in the cabinet. And what happened in Santa Rosa County was intentional. They’re trying to burn our county down. I think it’s wrong. And they saw the wind was bad and now they’re going running and denying. This is why people don’t trust our government. They’re literally burning our stuff down on purpose.”

Commissioner Fried fired back. She said, “Our Florida Forest Service wildland firefighters risk their own personal safety every day to protect Florida lives, property, and communities. To question their motives and politicize this situation is an insult to their service and sacrifices on behalf of their fellow Floridians. The claims being made are beyond the pale, and the fact that some would use this situation to push a false narrative and their own political agenda is quite frankly disgusting.”

Santa Rosa County Commissioners and residents said they want an investigation into the wildfire. They also mentioned filing a public records request to find out who agreed to continue with the burn Friday.

