Two People Accused of Assaulting a Woman; Shooting Up Her Car

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police say a party ended with a woman having her head bashed in by someone using a car door, and then her vehicle gets shot up. The two people they’re looking for are 28 year old Kyle Hodge, and 20 year old Delaney Findley.

According to investigators, another couple was visiting with Hodges and Findley at Hodges’ house in South mobile, more than a week ago. The woman wanted to leave-her boyfriend didn’t, they argued, and she left to get in her car. That’s when police say Findley followed the victim to her car, then used the car door to slam her head. Hodge also came out, pulled a gun, and shot the woman’s car up-with her inside. The woman is recovering, but Hodge and Findley have disappeared, although investigators believe they’re still in the Mobile area. Here’s the pairs description: Kyle Hodge is 6 feet tall, weighing 150 pounds. He has “tats” on the right side of his neck. Findley is 5 feet tall, weighing 100 pounds. She has “tats” on the right side of her face. Hodge is charged with shooting into an occupied car; Findley with Second Degree Assault. Hodge is considered armed and dangerous, according to MPD.

If you have seen Kyle Hodge, or Delaney Findley, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don’t have to leave your name when you make the call.

