We could see strong storms in mix tonight

By Michael White
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a windy and humid start to the day with a few isolated showers possible for the daytime hours. Rain coverage won’t be overwhelming but winds will track through at 15-30 mph out of the south. The rain coverage increases ahead of a front tonight and we could some strong storms mixed in. The main threats will be heavy rain and gusty straight line winds. Tornado chances aren’t zero, but they are much lower compared to our severe threats we’ve seen in weeks past. You’ll still want to make sure you monitor the weather overnight as the squall line moves in and have a way to get warnings if they are issued. The line looks to approach us after 9 p.m. and exit before 5 a.m. Thursday. As for the Easter weekend, unfortunately we’ll still have chances of rain to deal with each day with 30-40% coverage from Friday through Easter Sunday with highs in the 78-82 degree range. We turn cooler and drier as we start next week.

