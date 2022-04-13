With swim season kicking off Mobile Baykeeper back to testing water quality weekly

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With spring in full swing, we are back in the season to swim on the Gulf Coast. While the water might still be cold for some, Mobile Baykeeper is ramping up testing of swim sites ahead of summer and vacationers like Heather Abel-O’Neill like to see that.

“I guess they say ignorance is bliss, but I like to have options and choices in my life,” she said.

That is exactly what Mobile Baykeeper is looking to give swimmers in Southern Alabama.

“It’s important for us to share this information with the public so that they can make informed decisions about where and when to swim, fish, boat, just enjoy the waterways,” said Cassie Bates with Mobile Baykeeper.

Mobile Baykeeper tests 13 different swimming areas in Mobile and Baldwin counties.

The water is then analyzed in a lab where they look for elevated levels of bacteria.

The swim program also includes tests for 28 other sites that are done by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management and the City of Daphne.

“We’re primarily looking at Enterococcus and E.coli bacteria,” Bates said. “They’re indicators for fecal contamination.”

Those bacteria levels can get especially elevated after heavy rain which increases runoff into waterways. In that cases, Mobile Baykeeper urges people to not get into the water for at least 24 hours.

For vacationers, they are glad testing is being done.

“I would want to know and have my own choice to be able to make that decision for myself if it is high levels,” Abel-O’Neill said.

Water quality testing is done every week throughout the summer.

For information or to see the testing details, click here. https://www.mobilebaykeeper.org/swim

