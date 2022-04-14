18 year old accused of shooting into unoccupied vehicles

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department arrested at an 18 year old in connection with shots fired into several unoccupied vehicles over the weekend.

Jacorie K. Rutledge of Mobile was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail on Tuesday and faces two counts of discharging a gun into two unoccupied vehicles.

Officers responding to the incident shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday found multiple rounds had been fired into two vehicles at Cimarron Ridge Apartments in the 6400 block of Grelot Road. Investigators later identified Rutledge as the suspect, according to MPD.

A bond hearing on the two charges is scheduled for Friday, according to jail records.

Rutledge is also facing a number of prior unrelated charges, jail records show.

