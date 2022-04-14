The Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center hosts ‘Under the Stars’ event

The following information was provided by event organizers:

The Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center (BCCAC) is a local nonprofit agency with offices in Summerdale and Bay Minette. After becoming incorporated in 1986, they opened their doors in 1989 and have served thousands of local child victims of sexual abuse and severe physical abuse over the last 33 years. The BCCAC provides vital and life-changing services, such as forensic interviews, counseling, family and court advocate programs, medical exams, and multidisciplinary team case management. They also offer abuse prevention education and additional related programs for our community.

Check out their website at www.BaldwinCountyCAC.org, Facebook page at Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center, email admin@baldwincountycac.org, or call 251-989-2555 for more information about the “Under the Stars” event, the BCCAC’s history, mission, services or how you can get involved and help make a difference in a child’ s life.

The Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center is hosting our annual signature fundraising event on Friday, April 29th from 6pm-10pm at Oak Hollow Farm in Fairhope! “UNDER THE STARS” will be a special celebration for our community and will include an evening of great food, live music performed by the dynamic Tommy Morse Band, dancing, and both silent and live auctions. Auction items for this exciting community event will include vacation packages, art, jewelry, golf equipment, and more. Tickets are $60 per person and are available on our website under the Events section.

We are so grateful for all involved in our mission and would like to especially thank our 2022 CHAMPION FOR CHILDREN SPONSOR: Lee and Tom Mitchell. We would also like to thank our SUPERHERO sponsors: Elite Real Estate Solutions and Cox Family Foundation and ALL of our 2022 sponsors and donors!

Event: Under the Stars

Date: Friday, April 29th from 6-10pm

Location: Oak Hollow Farm, 14210 South Greeno Road, Fairhope, AL 36532

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.