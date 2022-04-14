Baldwin County’s first Aldi opens in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County shoppers have a new option for their grocery trips.

Aldi opened its newest store Thursday in Foley. The discount grocer is in the middle of a big expansion in our area. It’s the fourth store to open in recent weeks joining Aldis in Tillman’s Corner, Pensacola, and Navarre.

Two more stores are under construction in Mobile, and there are plans to open stores in Fairhope and Daphne.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.