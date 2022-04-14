Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Baldwin County’s first Aldi opens in Foley

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County shoppers have a new option for their grocery trips.

Aldi opened its newest store Thursday in Foley. The discount grocer is in the middle of a big expansion in our area. It’s the fourth store to open in recent weeks joining Aldis in Tillman’s Corner, Pensacola, and Navarre.

Two more stores are under construction in Mobile, and there are plans to open stores in Fairhope and Daphne.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Water Board office in Prichard
Prichard water system agrees not to cut off service to plaintiffs in civil suit
Midmorning Weather Update for Thursday April 14, 2022 from FOX10 News
Friday looking sunshine; weekend rain chances
St. Pius X students make paper flowers to decorate of patients' doors at local hospital
St. Pius X students make paper flowers to decorate of patients' doors at local hospital
A big turnout for Baldwin County teacher fair
A big turnout for Baldwin County teacher fair