Baldwin Schools superintendent calls Orange Beach school split deadline, “ambitious”

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - It was March 15, 2022 when the Orange Beach City Council voted to break away from the Baldwin County School system.

There’s much to do before that happens. One thing that hasn’t happened is any official negotiations with the county. That’s according to Baldwin County superintendent, Eddie Tyler who’s taking exception to some recent comments by the newly appointed president of the Orange Beach’s School Board.

Tyler spent Thursday, April 14, 2022 at the Baldwin County Teacher Fair. He expects well over 100 new jobs to fill again this year. With more than 60 teachers in Orange Beach schools, he anticipates some will want to remain there while others will choose to stay with the county. There’s no guarantee all can be accommodated.

The Orange Beach Middle and High School are only in their second year of existence. (Hal Scheurich)

“I could never say sixty of seventy teachers down there would have positions in Baldwin County schools,” Tyler said. “We’d love for all of them to apply and get interviewed but that’s up to that individual.”

The county has already met with the staff there to talk about that process. That’s more than Tyler says has happened with the Orange Beach School System up to this point, despite what some have said.

“A board member in Orange Beach said that negotiations have started. Negotiations have not started,” said Tyler. “I don’t know where that person got that information from.”

Recent comments made to Fox 10 News by former Baldwin County School Board member and new Orange Beach School Board president, Robert Stuart haven’t set well with Tyler either.

“If you look at, in the state, some of the most successful schools academically are either private schools or city schools so that’s what we want to achieve,” Stuart said.

Tyler had a very candid response.

“When someone gets out in the media and wants to make comments like you know, cities and private schools are just better than county schools, you know that’s a cheap shot. That’s a cheap shot,” Tyler replied.

Orange Beach has set a lofty goal of finalizing the split by July 1, 2022 in order to take over by the beginning of next school year. Right now, it’s unclear if that can happen.

“We’re going to work with Orange Beach. They’re working with us to see if we can’t meet that July-one split date but that’s awful aggressive,” Tyler explained.

The July 1st deadline is just two and a half months away. When Gulf Shores split from the system, it took much longer than that and a lot of back and forth with lawyers to get everything finalized. The State School Superintendent would also have to sign off on any deal. As for the money, Tyler would only say the county system would be in good shape on the other side.

