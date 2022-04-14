Advertise With Us
Businesses want answers as streets remain flooded on Crichton Street hours after rain ends

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A business manager in Mobile wants answers after he arrived for work Thursday morning with the street still flooded.

Terry Harper said Crichton Street has a drainage problem and he wants the city to inspect and fix it.

He said the roads remained flooded hours after all of the overnight rain had ended. And it’s not the first time it has happened, Harper said.

FOX10 News contacted the city to ask about the problem. A representative said the city will look into the flooding issue.

