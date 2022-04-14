Child trafficking case brings to light serious problem in Mobile/Baldwin area

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With Grover Stone and Brandie Mckee being charged in a child trafficking investigation it’s brought up a problem that some say isn’t being talked about enough.

“A lot of times if it’s uncomfortable people want to keep their distance from it,” said Rose Center Executive Director Crystal Yarbrough.

Since opening its doors four years ago, the Rose Center says it has helped over 330 trafficking victims. Which comes out to about three referrals a week and an average age of 13-years-old.

“Every person we have worked with has been trafficked in this area, resides in this area, or did during the time of their trafficking,” said Yarbrough.

This recent case is an example of domestic trafficking which is when someone is trafficked by someone they know like the 13-year-old who says she was trafficked in exchange for drugs and money.

“You have a need someone has and you have someone who’s willing to exploit that need in exchange for some sex act,” added Yarbrough.

Rose Center Executive Director Crystal Yarbrough says in the past it’s been hard for victims to come forward as this child did.

“She had to trust that the people around. People in a position of authority would do right by her because people in her past could not,” said Yarbrough.

For anyone who does come forward, the Rose Center offers help with food, clothes, and career services among other things.

“We help with reunification of families,” said Yarbrough. “Really we just come alongside them and advocate for them.”

Anything it takes to get them back on their feet.

“It’s the most amazing feeling,” said Yarbrough. “You literally watch a person experience hope for the first time maybe in their life.”

Human trafficking is a Class A felony meaning there is no statute of limitations so victims can come forward regardless of how long ago it happened. Also if you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking you can contact the Rose Center at 251-298-3671 for more information.

