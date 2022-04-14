A conversation and book signing with Chris Champ Napier

Chris Champ Napier is hosting a book signing in Mobile on April 21, 2022. It will take place at Room 1927, 6 S Joachim Street from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The following information was found on his website:

Champ grew up in Prichard, Alabama, the poorest town in the state, in the 1970s and 1980s. He watched his father get shot and die in the doorway of his family’s home when he was 3. As he got older, he experienced a hostile and racist environment in school and within his community in South Alabama. Champ says he still remembers the 1981 Ku Klux Klan killing of a black teenager, Michael Donald in Mobile. He was only 10 at the time. The case became famous for the $7 million civil verdict that bankrupted one of the most violent Klan groups in the country.

All of this led him toward the path of using and selling crack cocaine, and a street life that he says was “cruel and unpredictable.”

“At a very young age I was brutalized and traumatized by my environment from witnessing the death of my father. After that, I became hopeless, misguided, miseducated, with no strong purpose in life. I never took education seriously, was constantly suspended or expelled out of school, which eventually led to me being put in jail.”

Prison was culture shock. Starting at age 19, Champ would be transferred to six different facilities across the state over the next 14 years. He witnessed stabbings, murder and violence. He said it was easier to get drugs from correctional officers than it was a book or any form of rehabilitation.

At some points Champ was placed in solitary confinement – once, he said, for as long as two weeks.

“It would be a six-by-eight cell. I was 6′2′' and 225 pounds at that particular time. You got a bed, your toilet and the sink. They feed you breakfast. There’s a 45-minute exercise time outside of the cell. No lunch and they feed you dinner. You shower every other day. Even when they take you out to walk, you’re in another jail. You’re still in a caged-in area in the back of this cell.”

Today, Champ still lives in Prichard. He has written a book about his experiences in prison and still frequently talks to at-risk youth at schools, churches and drug rehab facilities. He’s a member of Mobile’s local Faith In Action congregation and works with the group on anti-gun violence program in the city.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.