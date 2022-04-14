Convicted bank robber accused of bribing jail guard in Brewton

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A convicted bank robber who was being held on federal charges at the Escambia County Jail in Bretton pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to bribing a guard and other offenses.

An indictment alleges that Stanley Young, while awaiting trial for a hold-up of a bank in Marion, bribed a corrections officer identified only as Individual-1 between March and August of 2020.

The indictment alleges that the corrections officer brought Young, 33, prohibited items, including money, phones and K2 spice paper. He communicated with the corrections officer with a contraband cell phone and exchanged money through Cash App.

Young on July 11, 2020, used the Cash App account to send $4,000 to Regency Motors in Mobile for a down payment on a 2011 Infiniti G37 sports car.

Prosecutors also allege that Young conspired with the corrections officer and others to sell marijuana inside the jail.

A judge set Young’s trial for June. If convicted of the drug distribution charge, he faces a mandatory-minimum sentence of five years in prison. He already is serving a 17-year sentence on the bank robbery conviction.

