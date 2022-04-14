Delta Woods and Water Expo helps residents learn about Mobile-Tensaw Delta

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Want to get more in touch with the outdoors? The 12th Annual Delta Woods and Water Expo is a great way to do it. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Mayor Michael McMillan of Spanish Fort and Ben Bloom to talk more about it.

12th Annual Delta Woods and Water Expo:

Date: Saturday, April 30

Time: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Location: 5 Rivers Delta Resource Center on the Causeway

Free Admission

