Family and friends gather Wednesday to honor teacher who died in 2021 fire

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Love-like-Lillis. That’s the motto in Mobile for those who knew and loved Lillis Lewis.

Just one year ago, her home on Silverwood street went up in flames. She was rushed to the hospital where she died.

A walk to celebrate her life was the perfect way to honor her.

“It makes perfect sense that we would gather out here today to go on a walk. She walked for miles and miles every single day and typically stopped to talk to a hundred people along the way. This is the perfect setting for a tribute,” her niece Catherine Inge said.

Several friends showed up along with generations of her family. It was a somber mood, but there were several smiles as they shared memories of Lillis.

“Lillis never met a stranger, so it doesn’t surprise me that so many people are very much thinking about her in their everyday life. Yes it’s been a year today, but a day hasn’t gone by that we haven’t talked about her with friends, family, and people she worked with,” Inge said.

And as they made their way around the campus of Springhill college, they talked, laughed, and loved like Lillis.

“She really truly was one of those larger-than-life people,” Inge said.

After her death, St. Mary Catholic School debuted the “Love Like Lillis” award. It’s an award for students to nominate their teachers, and winners will receive a gift card.

