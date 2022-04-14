Fire destroys Al’s Tires in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A longstanding Prichard business went up in flames and burned to the ground overnight.

Al’s Tires on St. Stephens Road was reduced to a pile of rubble on Thursday.

FOX10 News asked Prichard city spokesperson TJ Pettway for details about the fire. He would only say that it’s being investigated by Prichard Fire and the state fire marshal.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.