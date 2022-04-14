Advertise With Us
Fire destroys Al’s Tires in Prichard

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A longstanding Prichard business went up in flames and burned to the ground overnight.

Al’s Tires on St. Stephens Road was reduced to a pile of rubble on Thursday.

FOX10 News asked Prichard city spokesperson TJ Pettway for details about the fire. He would only say that it’s being investigated by Prichard Fire and the state fire marshal.

