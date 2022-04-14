FLorida Crackdown on gang Sex Money Murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A major crackdown in Florida on notorious street gang - “Sex Money Murder.” The year-long multi-agency investigation has charged 41 accused gang members.

“Normally when you hear me talk about gangs and gang activity we never mention the name of the gang. And the reason for that we don’t want to market for them. But Sex Money Murder, which is a subset of the United Blood Nation gang, is so violent -- they’re so ruthless -- they’re so dangerous. We need to bring to the community’s attention what they are doing,” said Sheriff Grady Judd, Polk County.

Polk County said two unsolved homicides believed to be gang-related launched the multi-agency investigation.

“If they’re not in prison -- they are robbing shooting and killing... They’re just going to,” said Sheriff Judd. “Our goal is that they never -- breathe air outside of a prison again.”

For the last year -- Polk County Sheriff’s investigators along with the Florida State Attorney General’s Office, and Florida Department of Law Enforcement have been working together to take down gang Sex Money Murder.

Using court-ordered wire taps -- investigators were able to intercept enough evidence from listening to alleged gang member’s cell phones and monitoring social media -- to charge 41 suspects with a total of 121 felonies -- infiltrating the entire organization in Florida from top to bottom.

“This is Hernando Thompson -- Florida’s Sex Money Murder Leader. He’s called the “High.” What’s his nickname? -- aka T-Murder -- how appropriate T-Murder. He’s charged with racketeering. Oh by the way -- he’s running he’s on the lamb,” said Sheriff Judd.

The Florida Department of Corrections was also involved. The gang’s alleged prison leader -- Donahue Stephenson has also been charged -- he’s already serving time in Santa Rosa County.

“He’s called the High Behind the G-Wall... or the Gangster Wall. He’s the ‘High’ in the prison,” explained Sheriff Judd. “He is currently in the Santa Rosa C.I. -- he was scheduled to get out in 2030, newsflash -- we are going to do our best to give you the rest of your life in prison.”

Alleged drug smuggling into prisons was also revealed.

“This is Tonisha Fisher. She’s the First Lady of Florida. That’s right -- that’s what they call her. She was also known as smuggling drugs into the prisons. That’s right -- she would take religious materials such as this -- spray K2 on it and smuggle it into the prison so they so that they would have narcotics,” said Sheriff Judd.

The multi-agency investigation was also able to take down North Carolina’s alleged “Sex Money Murder” leader Jonathan Fleming.

“Evil indeed lurks in our communities and without the brave men and women of law enforcement who dedicate their lives to these careers -- we could not contain it -- and evil must be contained,” said Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Also coming out of the investigation -- the “Gang Task Force” -- which will continue these efforts.

“We’ve got to realize it’s a team effort and that’s what the criminals are not counting on us doing. And when we do these types of things -- it sends a message to them and the work continues from here because there is much more to do,” said Brian Haas, State Attorney, 10th Judicial District.

“I’ve been in this business for 26 years and this investigation utilized almost every imaginable investigative tool that we have. Sex Money Murder thought they were a very good gang -- but I can assure the folks back there and up here -- we’re a much better gang. Much better,” said Mark Bruntel, FDLE Special Agent in Charge.

Of the 41 people accused --12 are charged with with racketeering and gang enhancement - which carries a life sentence.

Meanwhile, Florida residents who want to report gang-related violence can do so anonymously by dialing **TIPS.

