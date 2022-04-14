Friday looking sunshine; weekend rain chances

Hi there!

I’m FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.

We started off soggy this morning, but conditions improved by the second half of the day. We saw some peaks of sunshine and daytime highs warming up into the lower-to-mid 70s.

Heading into tonight, clouds will linger. This will keep us on the cool side, with overnight lows dropping down into the lower-to-mid 50s.

Starting off Friday, clouds will linger but will clear by the afternoon. Plenty of sunshine will be around for the second half of the day, making way for daytime highs to warm up into the upper-70s and the lower-80s.

While rain chances are not in the forecast for Friday, they do return for the weekend.

Saturday will see scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, with daytime highs maxing out in the lower-to-mid 80s. We are currently keeping a close eye on the forecast, as the SPC has us outlined in a marginal risk zone. Some thunderstorms could contain gusty winds.

Looking ahead to Easter Sunday, the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms is on the rise. We’re looking at about a 50% chance for t’storms throughout the day. While it’s too early to talk specifics on timing, outdoor morning plans are looking a little soggy. Stay tuned to FOX10 for the latest timing.

Have a great evening!

