Homeless man could face more serious charges after allegedly shooting at Prichard Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A homeless man is behind bars after he’s accused of opening fire on Prichard Police officers chasing him.

It happened Tuesday night outside the Burger King on St. Stephens Road.

The suspect is already facing a couple of minor charges, but there could be more, serious ones on the way.

According to Prichard Police the suspect Tavarse Davis was charged with reckless endangerment and attempting to elude, which are both misdemeanors.

The Chief Assistant District Attorney Keith Blackwood says this is a serious problem.

“It’s certainly a problem when people are shooting at police officers. We can’t have that happening,” Blackwood said.

Blackwood says shooting at a police officer can result in some serious charges.

“In a case like this, the shooting happened, there was allegedly a shooting at police officers,” Blackwood explained. “Based on what the evidence shows as to whether or not we charge attempted murder or leave it at reckless endangerment. The door is not closed right now to more serious charges.”

Blackwood says Prichard Police have not turned over the case to their office yet, as they continue to investigate.

He says after reviewing, the district attorney’s office will have to prove if there was an intent to kill.

“With attempted murder we have to be able to prove that there was an intent to actually kill,” Blackwood said. “It can be statements that are made by the defendant, it can be actions, it can be just a myriad of things.”

No one was hurt and officers say they found the gun Davis had.

Prichard Police didn’t clarify who or what Davis was shooting at in the parking lot to begin with.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.