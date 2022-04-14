Jersey Reveal Party with AFC Mobile

Get ready for a fun event! AFC Mobile is gearing up for their season this Summer with a Jersey Reveal Party. AFC Mobile, Alabama Orthopaedic Clinic, and Braided River Brewing Company invite you to the party on April 22, 2022 at Braided River’s location in Mobile. You can meet the team, purchase season tickets, and they will have a special announcement alongside the jersey reveal. For more information on AFC Mobile, visit their website.

