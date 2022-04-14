Judge rejects defense bid to reduce bail of accused Ladd-Peebles shooter

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge Thursday denied a defense bid to reduce bail for a man charged with wounding nine people at a high school football game in 2019 and made clear he wants to try the case next month.

Deangelo DeJuan Parnell has been in jail on $405,000 since his arrest shortly after the Aug. 30, 2019, mass shooting. Defense attorney Chase Dearman proposed reducing that to $180,000.

Mobile County Circuit Judge James Patterson said he would keep bail as it currently is set but might revisit the issue if the trial scheduled for next month gets delayed.

The shooting at the game between Williamson and LeFlore high schools was the first of two at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in a 26-month period that led to the Mobile County school system’s decision to stop holding games there.

Parnell was just 17 at time. He faces nine attempted murder counts. Defense attorney Chase Dearman said his client’s family can’t afford the bail.

“The state hasn’t presented any evidence that Deangelo Parnell is a danger to the community or that he’s likely to flee,” he told the judge.

Dearman said requiring electronic monitoring would mitigate any concerns the judge might have and that being at home would make it easier for him to prepare for trial.

“And it is a rather extensive case,” he said.

Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Madison Davis countered that the current bail is “reasonable as set” and put on evidence indicating that the defendant has had scrapes while at Mobile County Metro Jail awaiting trial.

Three Mobile County Metro Jail corrections officers testified that Parnell, 20, assaulted an inmate on Dec. 31, 2020. In March of last year, according to testimony, he refused to go back to his wedge, saying he had enemies there. But an officer testified he refused to provide names.

“Not only did he prove to the community that he was a threat when he was out in the community, but since he’s been incarcerated at Metro pending trial on these matters, he’s continued to display violent behavior and so we feel that that’s just further proof that he’s a danger to threat the community,” Davis said outside the courtroom.

Dearman said none of that is relevant.

“Being scared to go into a particular block because he’s scared of an inmate has absolutely no bearing on whether or not he’s gonna show up at trial or is a danger to the community,” he told FOX10 News after the hearing.

As to the charges, themselves, Dearman said the state must prove his client was trying to kill people.

“I do not believe that this case rose even close to the level of attempted murder,” he said.

Patterson expressed frustration over scheduling issues. He noted that Thursday’s hearing had been delayed seven times – three at the request of the defense, two at the prosecution’s request and two by mutual agreement.

The judge said Parnell has been in jail for more than two years without conviction. He said he wanted to try the case on May 2, with May 9 as a backup date. When Davis said she had potential conflicts in other courtrooms, the judge expressed aggravation over the dwindling personnel at the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office unit that hands major crimes.

“This murder team has shrunk down to nothing,” he said.

