Microchip implant lets you pay with you hand

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Instead of carrying your wallet in you purse or back pocket, a technology company wants you to carry it under your skin.

How’s that for convenience! It’s either it’s dope or dystopian.

The British-Polish company, Walletmor, is selling microchips as alternate payment options that lets you pay with your hand.

This chip is about the size of a grain of rice, costs about $300 and does not come inside a credit card. Instead it must be implanted into your body--preferably in your hand.

Once you activate it using a digital wallet app, Walletmor says you will be able to make purchases at most businesses around the world just by swiping your hand over a card reader.

Walletmor says almost 200 people already have the implants. The procedure hurts as much as when someone pinched your skin, according to someone who had the implant injected under his skin back in 2019.

Walletmor suggests using a surgeon or one of its trusted specialists for the minor operation.

It reportedly works immediately after being implanted. There’s no battery required or other power source, in case you were wondering. It uses near-field communication instead.

But if you have buyer’s remorse...too bad. Once the implant goes in there are no refunds.

Currently, the chips are only being sold to citizens of the United Kingdom, Switzerland and countries in the European Union.

Would you opt for the payment option?

