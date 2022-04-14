Advertise With Us
MPD seeks public’s help locating missing woman with multiple medical issues

MPD seeks public’s help locating Shaina Patton, who has several medical issues and wandered off...
MPD seeks public’s help locating Shaina Patton, who has several medical issues and wandered off from her family Wednesday, April 13, 2022 in the downtown Mobile area.(Mobile Police Department)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department seeks the public’s help locating 33-year-old Shaina Patton.

Patton was last seen on Wednesday, April 13 when she wandered off from a family member in the downtown area.  She suffers from several medical issues and is sometimes easily confused and refers to herself as “Minnie Davis,” according to MPD.

Patton was last seen wearing a long-sleeved peach-colored tee-shirt, a long dress, black boots and a Winnie the Pool backpack.  She is from Biloxi, Miss., and is not familiar with the area.  She is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has short blonde hair.

Anyone will information about Shaina Patton’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

