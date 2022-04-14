Prichard water system agrees not to cut off service to plaintiffs in civil suit

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Water Works & Sewer System has agreed not to shut off service to plaintiffs in a civil suit challenging excessively high water bills, according to an attorney representing the customers.

A judge was set to hold a hearing on the issue Thursday, but plaintiffs’ attorney Roger Varner told FOX10 News that the parties reached an agreement on the issue.

Varner represents 13 families who are suing the utility.

The utility terminated service to Tyrone Pettway and Andrea Evans in November amid a dispute over the bill and did not turn it back on until they paid a reconnection fee, according to court records.

“They agreed to not cut off any of my clients’ water if there’s a dispute over a bill. … Also, that applies for future clients,” Varner said.

That includes, Varner said, clients who are on monthly payment plans. He pointed to one client who the utility maintains owes $6,000. He said she is paying it over four years.

“It’s a huge win for my clients and the customers of Prichard water,” he said.

Varner had asked for a court order in order to “preserve the status quo” as the case proceeds.

The plaintiffs contend that the utility has improperly assessed water bills – some months as high as $2,300. Varner said it is unclear how long it might take to resolve the issue.

“There’s no telling when,” he said. “Prichard water is playing hardball with my clients with discovery.”

