Rain could linger into afternoon

By Michael White
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(WALA) - Midmorning is pretty gloomy across the Gulf Coast but we haven’t seen too many showers since 7 a.m. Additional rain could still appear at midday and into the afternoon so keep the rain gear nearby, but no threats from any severe storms.

Highs this afternoon will reach the mid-70s and we could actually get back into the mid-50s by daybreak tomorrow as drier air temporarily takes over.

In fact, we could even have a sunny start to Friday before the clouds gradually return. We’ll still have chances for rain and storms over the Easter weekend. Rain coverage will be in the 20-50% range for Good Friday through Easter Sunday.

Dry conditions and cooler temperatures take over by Tuesday of next week.

