Three rescued after caught in rough surf on Dauphin Island, young girl in critical condition

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Three people were rescued from the water after they were caught in rough surf off Dauphin Island.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday on the beach near Raphael Semmes Street.

Island officials said the young girl was flown to the hospital on a Coast Guard helicopter with Dauphin Island personnel on board. The other two individuals, both in stable condition, were transported to local hospitals via Mobile County EMS ambulance.

