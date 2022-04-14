Very wet start to our day

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a very wet start to the morning with rain continuing, mostly east of I-65, but it’s gradually and slowly trying to work its way offshore. Make sure you drive slowly and safely as you start your morning commute. Highs this afternoon will reach the mid 70s and we could actually get back into the 50s by daybreak tomorrow as drier air temporarily takes over. We’ll still have chances for rain and storms over the Easter weekend. Rain coverage will be in the 30-50% range for Good Friday through Easter Sunday. Dry conditions and cooler temps take over by Tuesday of next week. We could even be back in the mid 50s by Tuesday morning.

